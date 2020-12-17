Ozzy Osbourne Has Mild Form Of Parkinson's Disease 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Has Mild Form Of Parkinson's Disease was a top 20 story of Feb. 2020: Ozzy Osbourne surprised fans in January when he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, but he says in a new interview that he has a mild form at the moment.

The former Black Sabbath frontman released his new studio album "Ordinary Man" this past Friday and recently announced that he had been forced to cancel the 2020 North American leg of his No More Tours 2 farewell trek so that he could travel to Switzerland for treatment.

Ozzy sat down with Radio.com to talk about the diagnosis that he received back in 2003. He said, "Everybody thinks when I had this fall last year: 'He found out he had Parkinson's.' I've known about Parkinson's since 2003. It's not a death sentence. When I got diagnosed, I went, 'Okay.'

"The one that I have is called P2. It's a mild form of Parkinson's at the moment. I'm not shaking. The doctor told me that I probably walk by 10 people a day that have got it that don't even know they've got it." Watch the interview below:

