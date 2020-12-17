Ozzy Osbourne Has Mild Form Of Parkinson's Disease 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Has Mild Form Of Parkinson's Disease was a top 20 story of Feb. 2020: Ozzy Osbourne surprised fans in January when he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, but he says in a new interview that he has a mild form at the moment.
The former Black Sabbath frontman released his new studio album "Ordinary Man" this past Friday and recently announced that he had been forced to cancel the 2020 North American leg of his No More Tours 2 farewell trek so that he could travel to Switzerland for treatment.
Ozzy sat down with Radio.com to talk about the diagnosis that he received back in 2003. He said, "Everybody thinks when I had this fall last year: 'He found out he had Parkinson's.' I've known about Parkinson's since 2003. It's not a death sentence. When I got diagnosed, I went, 'Okay.'
"The one that I have is called P2. It's a mild form of Parkinson's at the moment. I'm not shaking. The doctor told me that I probably walk by 10 people a day that have got it that don't even know they've got it." Watch the interview below:
Ozzy Osbourne Has Been Living With Parkinson's For Years 2020 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John Duet Emotional For Sharon 2020 In Review
How Ozzy Osbourne Got Elton John For Ordinary Man 2020 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Streams Blizzard Of Ozzy Yule Log
Ozzy Osbourne Says Producer Not The Same After Covid
Sharon Osbourne Back In Covid-19 Quarantine
Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Victims Of Credit Card Fraud
Eddie Once Asked Ozzy Osbourne To Join Van Halen
Ozzy Osbourne And Judas Priest Reschedule Tour
As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Hospitalized For Burns- Wolfgang Talks Eddie Van Halen Voicemail In 'Distance' Video- Ringo Starr Shares All-Star Packed New Song- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink Edition
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock T-Shirts and more
Santa's Jukebox: Vinyl Edition (Elvis, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and more)
Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM
Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More