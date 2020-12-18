.

Home For the Holidays With New Found Glory Special Tonight

Keavin Wiggins | 12-18-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Home For the Holidays With New Found Glory Special Tonight
Event poster courtesy Big Picture Media

New Found Glory will be streaming their holiday special "Home For the Holidays with New Found Glory" tonight, December 18th at 3PM PT / 6PM ET.

The special event will feature 10 original holiday songs (7 for the very first first time) including re-recordings of "Nothing For Christmas," "Snow," and "It Never Snows in Florida".

The evening will also feature skits, interviews, baking, special guests and more! Tickets are available here. The band recently released a new track called "December's Here." Check that out below:


Related Stories


Home For the Holidays With New Found Glory Special Tonight

New Found Glory Deliver 'Shook By Your Shaved Head'

New Found Glory Share New Song 'Nothing To Say'

New Found Glory And Simple Plan Announce Summer Tour

New Found Glory Stream New Video and Announce Album

New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife Announce Sick Tour

More New Found Glory News

advertisement
Day In Rock

David Bowie Birthday Single To Feature John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers- Foreigner To Rock The First Socially Distanced Music Festival- New Found Glory- more

Reviews

MorleyView Desmond Child

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition -Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II- more

Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock T-Shirts and more

Santa's Jukebox: Vinyl Edition (Elvis, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and more)

advertisement
Latest News

David Bowie Birthday Single To Feature John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers

Foreigner To Rock The First Socially Distanced Music Festival

Home For the Holidays With New Found Glory Special Tonight

Lightning Once Struck Trans-Siberian Orchestra During Recording

Pink Floyd Sweep The 2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards

Singled Out: One In The Chamber's To The Gallows

Dimebag Planned To Reunite Pantera Prior To His Death 2020 In Review

Journey Fired Two Members Over Alleged Take Over Attempt 2020 In Review