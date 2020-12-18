New Found Glory will be streaming their holiday special "Home For the Holidays with New Found Glory" tonight, December 18th at 3PM PT / 6PM ET.
The special event will feature 10 original holiday songs (7 for the very first first time) including re-recordings of "Nothing For Christmas," "Snow," and "It Never Snows in Florida".
The evening will also feature skits, interviews, baking, special guests and more! Tickets are available here. The band recently released a new track called "December's Here." Check that out below:
New Found Glory Deliver 'Shook By Your Shaved Head'
New Found Glory Share New Song 'Nothing To Say'
New Found Glory And Simple Plan Announce Summer Tour
New Found Glory Stream New Video and Announce Album
New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife Announce Sick Tour
David Bowie Birthday Single To Feature John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers- Foreigner To Rock The First Socially Distanced Music Festival- New Found Glory- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition -Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink Edition
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock T-Shirts and more
Santa's Jukebox: Vinyl Edition (Elvis, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and more)
David Bowie Birthday Single To Feature John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers
Foreigner To Rock The First Socially Distanced Music Festival
Home For the Holidays With New Found Glory Special Tonight
Lightning Once Struck Trans-Siberian Orchestra During Recording
Pink Floyd Sweep The 2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards
Singled Out: One In The Chamber's To The Gallows
Dimebag Planned To Reunite Pantera Prior To His Death 2020 In Review
Journey Fired Two Members Over Alleged Take Over Attempt 2020 In Review