Home For the Holidays With New Found Glory Special Tonight

Event poster courtesy Big Picture Media

New Found Glory will be streaming their holiday special "Home For the Holidays with New Found Glory" tonight, December 18th at 3PM PT / 6PM ET.

The special event will feature 10 original holiday songs (7 for the very first first time) including re-recordings of "Nothing For Christmas," "Snow," and "It Never Snows in Florida".

The evening will also feature skits, interviews, baking, special guests and more! Tickets are available here. The band recently released a new track called "December's Here." Check that out below:

