Pink Floyd Sweep The 2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd swept top honors in the 2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards, the daily rock music news site announced Thursday. The iconic UK band captured the titles of Rock News Artist Of The Year and Rock News Story Of The Year in the 11th annual event.
Pink Floyd were the most read-about artist in both hennemusic categories, which are chosen by music fans: total page views determine the Rock News Story Of The Year, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.
The Top 10 in both categories were counted down over the past two weeks, in the tradition of the weekly hennemusic Hot 10.
"Pink Floyd's profile remained high throughout 2020," says Publisher Bruce Henne, "as the band engaged fans with a number of social media promotions during the pandemic - including live streaming concert series and daily playlist features - while drummer Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets continued to keep their legacy alive via a new live release and tour plans.
"hennemusic readers continue to support the legendary group six years after their final studio album, helping them notch four of the Top 10 places in the Rock News Story Of The Year category, with the No. 1 feature going viral on its way to becoming the most-read story in hennemusic history." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Pink Floyd Share 'Run Like Hell' Live Video
Pink Floyd Share Video From Delicate Sound Of Thunder Reissue
Pink Floyd Share 1971 Television Performance
Pink Floyd Share Live Video Of Dark Side Of The Moon Classic
Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd Icons Team Up For New Song
Pink Floyd Share 1971 Performance Of 'Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun'
Tim Morse Shares His Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic
Roger Waters Shares Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic 'Us And Them'
Pink Floyd Expand 'Delicate Sound Of Thunder'
David Bowie Birthday Single To Feature John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers- Foreigner To Rock The First Socially Distanced Music Festival- New Found Glory- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition -Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink Edition
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock T-Shirts and more
Santa's Jukebox: Vinyl Edition (Elvis, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and more)
David Bowie Birthday Single To Feature John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers
Foreigner To Rock The First Socially Distanced Music Festival
Home For the Holidays With New Found Glory Special Tonight
Lightning Once Struck Trans-Siberian Orchestra During Recording
Pink Floyd Sweep The 2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards
Singled Out: One In The Chamber's To The Gallows
Dimebag Planned To Reunite Pantera Prior To His Death 2020 In Review
Journey Fired Two Members Over Alleged Take Over Attempt 2020 In Review