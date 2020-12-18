Pink Floyd Sweep The 2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd swept top honors in the 2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards, the daily rock music news site announced Thursday. The iconic UK band captured the titles of Rock News Artist Of The Year and Rock News Story Of The Year in the 11th annual event.

Pink Floyd were the most read-about artist in both hennemusic categories, which are chosen by music fans: total page views determine the Rock News Story Of The Year, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.

The Top 10 in both categories were counted down over the past two weeks, in the tradition of the weekly hennemusic Hot 10.

"Pink Floyd's profile remained high throughout 2020," says Publisher Bruce Henne, "as the band engaged fans with a number of social media promotions during the pandemic - including live streaming concert series and daily playlist features - while drummer Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets continued to keep their legacy alive via a new live release and tour plans.

"hennemusic readers continue to support the legendary group six years after their final studio album, helping them notch four of the Top 10 places in the Rock News Story Of The Year category, with the No. 1 feature going viral on its way to becoming the most-read story in hennemusic history." Read more here.

