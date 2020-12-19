Blind Guardian Rock Slade's Christmas Classic In New Video

Blind Guardian have released a campy music video for their brand new cover of the Slade holiday classic "Merry Xmas Everyone", which the German rockers have released as a new single.
Frontman Hansi Kuersch had this to say about the cover, "In my opinion, Slade created the ultimate Christmas song with 'Merry Xmas Everybody', a timeless, jolly tune with the perfect dose of cheesiness and almost untouchable in its greatness.
"Usually, it is prohibited in the Kuersch household to play Christmas songs prior to the Advent season, but as it's mid-November now, and I am just out of the studio doing this cover, I guess I'm breaking a tradition.
"What you are about to hear now, is our attempt at paying tribute to the glam rock Santa Clauses Slade and while the original version is just perfect, its chorus was tailor-made for Blind Guardian as we do understand quite well how to go big.
"So, why have sausages with potato salad when you can have the Xmas goose? Well, check it out yourselves and Merry Xmas Everybody!" Watch the video below:
