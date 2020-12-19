Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Launched New Online Series 2020 In Review

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Launched New Online Series was a top 20 story of March 2020: Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl announced in March the launch of an series entitled "Dave's True Stories" to help fill his time as he waits out the coronavirus pandemic.
Dave announced the new series via the band's Instagram account and set up a new account to host the stories here. Grohl wrote, "My name is Dave. Sometimes I play drums. Sometimes I play guitar. Sometimes I tell stories.
" I'm currently looking for work, so I thought I'd pass the time by writing true short stories that will make people smile. I'm also a total f***ing spaz who can't sit around doing nothing.
"My mother was a brilliant English teacher, my father a wicked speechwriter, so I decided to rebel by not paying attention to grammar and/or punctuation in school... that, and cranking death metal 24/7 from my bedroom stereo. So have mercy. Not going for a Nobel prize in literature here.
"I look forward to sharing some of the more ridiculous moments of my life with you. Stay tuned! Wash your f***ing hands."
