Lynyrd Skynyrd Vs. Neil Young Feud Part Of This Week's Music's Greatest Mysteries

This week's episode of AXS Music's Greatest Mysteries will explore the story behind the Garth Brooks' hit "Friends In Low Places" and the Lynyrd Skynyrd Vs. Neil Young feud.
This week's episode will air on Sunday, December 20 at 9pET/6pPT. We were sent the following details: The new episode explores the history of "Friends In Low Places"-the quintessential Country hit made popular by Garth Brooks, said to have been sold to settle an outstanding bar tab and features the song's writer-Earl Bud Lee-revealing the truth behind the legend in an exclusive interview.
Also featured in this episode, "Music's Greatest Mysteries" examines one of Southern Rock's most talked-about feuds: "Lynyrd Skynyrd Vs. Neil Young," which is famously alluded to in the band's signature single "Sweet Home Alabama." The episode also sheds light on "The Mystery Of Stevie Nicks," the spellbinding songstress who some believe to be a practicing witch.
