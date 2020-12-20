Paul Stanley Rocks KISS Classics In Quarantine Video 2020 In Review

Still from the video

Paul Stanley Rocks KISS Classics In Quarantine Video was a top 20 story of April 2020: Paul Stanley has shared a new quarantine video featuring him performing several classic KISS songs from his home along with an encouraging message for fans.

In the home quarantine clip, Stanley performs the classic tracks "Makin' Love", "Hotter Than Hell" and "Got To Choose". He also had this to say in the intro, "While we're doing this, we should all remember that there are doctors, hospital workers, sanitation people, police, people at supermarkets, delivery people, all these people are making this possible for us.

"And some of them are under horrific conditions and they're only trying to keep their heads above water and they're in a real dangerous situation.

"People in the hospitals working don't have what they need, yet they do it. So, my prayers for all of them, and let's not forget about those people.

"So, I was wondering, what will I do now? What can we do? And I thought, maybe I'll play just some riffs, play some little guitar parts, and you can sing if you want. You're in the band. If you know the parts of the song, sing along. It's just us, you, me and, I don't know.

"Two hundred thousand people, three hundred thousand people. Whatever it is. So we can have some fun. And I'll try to pull something out of the old memory bank. And let's see what we get." Watch the video below:

