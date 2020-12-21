Steve Perry Sings Beach Boys Classic In Home Isolation Video 2020 In Review

Video still

(hennemusic) Steve Perry Sings Beach Boys Classic In Home Isolation Video was a top 20 story of April 2020: Steve Perry covers The Beach Boys' classic, "In My Room", in a video the former Journey frontman has shared from home isolation during the current global health crisis.

"One late night, I was sitting in my room thinking about so many things," Perry explains. "This song came into my mind, and it brought me some comfort. I hope it does the same for you. Stay safe."

The tune was featured on the California band's third album, 1963's "Surfer Girl"; it was also issued a b-side to the "Be True To Your School" single (from 1963's "Little Deuce Coupe" album), with both songs earning US Top 40 status. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

