The Lumineers Share Their Version Of 'Silent Night'

The Lumineers have released their take on the classic Christmas carol "Silent Night" and they will be donating all of the proceeds to help music venues impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The group announced that they all proceeds from the streaming of the recording for an entire year will be donated to National Independent Venue Association's (NIVA) Emergency Relief Fund.
They had this to say, "Venues have gone silent all across the country and world because of the pandemic. Hope is on the horizon, and we believe we'll be playing again in 2021.
"But independent venues need our help to survive that long. Don't let the venues remain silent forever - SAVE OUR STAGES. When you stream our song 'Silent Night' all proceeds will go towards supporting the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA)." Check out the song below:
