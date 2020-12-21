Van Halen Jumped Too Far Feared Templeman 2020 In Review

Van Halen Jumped Too Far Feared Templeman was a top 20 story of April 2020: Van Halen scored a massive hit with their keyboard driven song "Jump" from their "1984" album, but the producer Ted Templeman feared the song would be a jump too far, according to his biographer Greg Renoff.

Templeman teamed up with Renoff to create the biography "A Platinum Producer's Life In Music" and Renoff spoke with 80's Glam MetalCast podcast to promote the book.

During the interview, Renoff shared (via Sleazeroxx), "Ted didn't think 'Jump' would fit with Van Halen's catalog at first. He thought it was too keyboard driven and too much of a left turn for the band.

"Ted hated the idea of Van Halen breaking up. He did everything in his power to stop it from happening. Even though he thought there was no of replacing the original Van Halen, Ted thought it was amazing to work with the Eat 'Em And Smile Band. He thought the musicianship was off the charts." Check out the episode

