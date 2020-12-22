Foo Fighters Have Made Their David Bowie 'Let's Dance' Album 2020 In Review

Foo Fighters Have Made Their David Bowie 'Let's Dance' Album was a top 20 story of May 2020: Dave Grohl says that the Foo Fighters forthcoming album is like the band's David Bowie's 'Let's Dance' record, when he described how it will sound.
Grohl made the comments during an interview with ALT 98.7 in Los Angeles. He said, "I'm supposed to be on tour right now. We were supposed to start the tour in the middle of April, and I was really looking forward to it, because we finished making a record, and the record is so good, and we were so excited for people to hear it, we were so excited to go out and play it.
"It's filled with these anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs. It's weird, because it's almost like a dance record in a weird way, not an EDM, disco, modern dance record.
"It's got groove, man. To me, it's like our David Bowie's 'Let's Dance' record. That's what we wanted to make, because we were, like, 'Let's make this really up, fun record." Watch the interview below:
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Recounts Pantera Fandom 2020 In Review
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Launched New Online Series 2020 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne's New Album Features Metallica, Foo Fighters Members
Dave Grohl Recorded New Foo Fighters Vocals In Bathtub
Foo Fighters Rock 'Best Of You' In Austin City Limits Preview
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Working On New Documentary 2020 In Review
Pearl Jam And Foo Fighters Stars Shares Songs From New Project
Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic 2020 In Review
Foo Fighters Look Back With 'Times Like Those'
Metallica's Most Popular Albums Getting Limited Edition Reissues- Richie Sambora Opens Up About Why He Left Bon Jovi- Music Stars To Remember Rush Legend Neil Peart- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers Edition
Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More
Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition -Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock T-Shirts and more
Metallica's Most Popular Albums Getting Limited Edition Reissues
Richie Sambora Opens Up About Why He Left Bon Jovi
Music Stars To Remember Rush Legend Neil Peart For Special
Neil Young Streams New 'Comes A Time' Isolation Performance
Singled Out: Abby K's I Thought That I Loved You
Guns N' Roses Vet Says Freddie Mercury Tribute Was Highlight Of Career 2020 In Review
Rock And Roll Pioneer Little Richard Dead At 87 2020 In Review
Ozzy And Family Discussing The Osbournes Reboot 2020 In Review