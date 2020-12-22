Foo Fighters Have Made Their David Bowie 'Let's Dance' Album 2020 In Review

Foo Fighters Have Made Their David Bowie 'Let's Dance' Album was a top 20 story of May 2020: Dave Grohl says that the Foo Fighters forthcoming album is like the band's David Bowie's 'Let's Dance' record, when he described how it will sound.

Grohl made the comments during an interview with ALT 98.7 in Los Angeles. He said, "I'm supposed to be on tour right now. We were supposed to start the tour in the middle of April, and I was really looking forward to it, because we finished making a record, and the record is so good, and we were so excited for people to hear it, we were so excited to go out and play it.

"It's filled with these anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs. It's weird, because it's almost like a dance record in a weird way, not an EDM, disco, modern dance record.

"It's got groove, man. To me, it's like our David Bowie's 'Let's Dance' record. That's what we wanted to make, because we were, like, 'Let's make this really up, fun record." Watch the interview below:

