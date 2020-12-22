Legendary Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart passed away back in January and as 2020 comes to a close SiriusXM have announced a special look at the music icon.
The special, hosted by host Eddie Trunk ,will air on SiriusXM's Volume (Ch. 106) on Wednesday, December 23 at 7 PM, ET and will be available after the broadcast on the platform's app.
Truck will remember Peart and will be joined by some very special guests including Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, Sons Of Apollo's Mike Portnoy, Anthrax's Charlie Benante, Living Colour's Will Calhoun, Kenny Aronoff, and more.
Rush's Alex Lifeson Reflects On 'Permanent Waves' 2020 In Review
Rush's Neal Peart Remembered By Mike Portnoy 2020 In Review
Rush Tour Rumor Addressed By Mike Portnoy 2020 In Review
Rush Legend Neil Peart Dead At 67 2020 In Review
Famed Neil Peart Early Rush Drum Set Up For Auction
Rush Legend Neil Peart Drumset Scholarship Snnounced
Neil Young Previews After The Gold Rush 50th Anniversary Reissue
Rush In The Studio For 'Power Windows' 35th Anniversary
Rush Legend Neil Peart Voted Best Prog Musician Of All Time
Metallica's Most Popular Albums Getting Limited Edition Reissues- Richie Sambora Opens Up About Why He Left Bon Jovi- Music Stars To Remember Rush Legend Neil Peart- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers Edition
Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More
Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition -Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock T-Shirts and more
Metallica's Most Popular Albums Getting Limited Edition Reissues
Richie Sambora Opens Up About Why He Left Bon Jovi
Music Stars To Remember Rush Legend Neil Peart For Special
Neil Young Streams New 'Comes A Time' Isolation Performance
Singled Out: Abby K's I Thought That I Loved You
Guns N' Roses Vet Says Freddie Mercury Tribute Was Highlight Of Career 2020 In Review
Rock And Roll Pioneer Little Richard Dead At 87 2020 In Review
Ozzy And Family Discussing The Osbournes Reboot 2020 In Review