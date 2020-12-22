.

Music Stars To Remember Rush Legend Neil Peart For Special

Keavin Wiggins | 12-22-2020

Rush's sad announcement via Facebook

Legendary Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart passed away back in January and as 2020 comes to a close SiriusXM have announced a special look at the music icon.

The special, hosted by host Eddie Trunk ,will air on SiriusXM's Volume (Ch. 106) on Wednesday, December 23 at 7 PM, ET and will be available after the broadcast on the platform's app.

Truck will remember Peart and will be joined by some very special guests including Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, Sons Of Apollo's Mike Portnoy, Anthrax's Charlie Benante, Living Colour's Will Calhoun, Kenny Aronoff, and more.


