Guns N' Roses Offshoot Cover Rolling Stones Classic 2020 In Review

Video still

Guns N' Roses Offshoot Cover Rolling Stones Classic was a top 20 story of May 2020: Guns N' Roses and Quiet Riot sideband Hookers & Blow have released a music video for their cover of the Rolling Stones classic "Rocks Off".

The track comes from the group's forthcoming covers album. The band was formed by Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi.

Apart from Reed and Grossi, the currently lineup of the band also includes Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig), Robbie Crane (Black Star Riders) and Nadja Reed.

Alex had this to say, "We have been asked for years about putting out an actual recording since we started this thing in 2003.It never really made sense until now, as we have actually found the perfect record label in Golden Robot Records - they actually get 'IT' as far as what Hookers & Blow is all about, so we have decided to go for it and are currently in the studio tracking an album of some of our favorite tunes, with some of our favorite people and just having FUN with it. We can't f***ing wait to share some of what we have planned for this thing." Watch the video below:

