.

Guns N' Roses Offshoot Hookers & Blow Reveal Album Details

Keavin Wiggins | 04-09-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Hookers Blow

The long-running Guns N' Roses and Quiet Riot offshoot Hookers & Blow have announced a string of tour dates in late spring and have revealed the track details for their forthcoming covers album.

The new covers album is set to be released later this year and the group has wrapping up work on the effort that will include their track on classic songs from artists like The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Tom Petty, Blue Oyster Cult and more.

The group was formed by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi and currently features Johnny Kelly (Danzig, Type O Negative), Mike Duda (W.A.S.P.), and Nadja Reed.

Grossi had this to say about the new covers album, "With SO many of these one time cash-grab 'ALL STAR' projects that literally release a record that in most cases is recorded remotely and most of the time the 'band' never even steps on stage with each other. Hookers & Blow are proud to be the real deal. We have been doing this (whatever it is) for almost 20 years and the record speaks for itself"

See that album track details and the upcoming tour dates below:

Tracklisting:


Rocks Off - The Rolling Stones
Shakin' - Eddie Money
Trampled Underfoot (Feat. Frankie Banali) - Led Zeppelin
Ziggy Stardust - David Bowie
The Winner Loses - Body Count
Time Of The Season - The Zombies
American Girl - Tom Petty
Godzilla (Feat. The Okai Sisters) - Blue Oyster Cult
You Gotta Fight For Your Right (To Party) - The Beastie Boys
Under My Thumb - The Rolling Stones
No Quarter (Feat. Frankie Banali) - Led Zeppelin
Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting - Elton John

Tour Dates


May 19th - Come And Take it LIVE - Austin, TX
May 20th - Cooters - Eagle Pass, TX
May 21st - Sam's Burger Joint - San Antonio, TX
May 22nd - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX
May 23rd - The Rail Club - Ft. Worth, TX
June 17th - To Be Announced - CT
June 18th - Private Event - Philadelphia, PA
June 19th - The Landis Theater- Vineland, NJ
June 20th - To Be Announced , NY

Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Offshoot Hookers & Blow Reveal Album Details

Guns N' Roses Offshoot Cover The Zombie's 'Time Of The Season'

Guns N' Roses Offshoot Cover Rolling Stones Classic 2020 In Review

Hookers & Blow Announce Vegas Livestream Event

Hookers & Blow Share Led Zeppelin Cover Featuring Frankie Banali

Guns N' Roses Offshoot Hookers & Blow Stream David Bowie Cover

Guns N' Roses' Offshoot Hookers & Blow To Release David Bowie Cover

Guns N' Roses Offshoot Cover Rolling Stones Classic

Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Inks Record Deal For Solo Band

News > Hookers Blow

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards- Earl 'DMX' Simmons Dead At 50- New Wolfgang Van Halen Lyric Video Goes Online- more

Motley Crue Announce Box Set- Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Summer Tour Dates- Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame- Twenty One Pilots- more

Sammy Hagar Announces Live Dates- Guns N' Roses To Headline Music Festival- Dave Grohl Announces The Storyteller Book- Radiohead Launching Free Video Streaming Series- more

Anthrax Working On New Song With Chuck D- Ricky Warwick Announces 'A Year In The Home' Livestream- Motley Crue Have Two Unreleased Songs With Former Singer- more

Reviews

Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits

National Beer Day Gift Guide

Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath

Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

advertisement
Latest News

Lamb Of God and Jason Aalon Bulter Rock Bad Brains Classic

Cheap Trick's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Performance Goes Online

Earl 'DMX' Simmons Dead At 50

Original Foo Fighter William Goldsmith's Assertion Release Debut Album

LANCO Looks Back With 'First Beer'

Light The Torch Announce Album and Release 'Wilting In The Light' Video

We Were Sharks 'Over This' With New Single

Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards