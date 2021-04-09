Guns N' Roses Offshoot Hookers & Blow Reveal Album Details

The long-running Guns N' Roses and Quiet Riot offshoot Hookers & Blow have announced a string of tour dates in late spring and have revealed the track details for their forthcoming covers album.

The new covers album is set to be released later this year and the group has wrapping up work on the effort that will include their track on classic songs from artists like The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Tom Petty, Blue Oyster Cult and more.

The group was formed by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi and currently features Johnny Kelly (Danzig, Type O Negative), Mike Duda (W.A.S.P.), and Nadja Reed.

Grossi had this to say about the new covers album, "With SO many of these one time cash-grab 'ALL STAR' projects that literally release a record that in most cases is recorded remotely and most of the time the 'band' never even steps on stage with each other. Hookers & Blow are proud to be the real deal. We have been doing this (whatever it is) for almost 20 years and the record speaks for itself"

See that album track details and the upcoming tour dates below:

Tracklisting:

Rocks Off - The Rolling StonesShakin' - Eddie MoneyTrampled Underfoot (Feat. Frankie Banali) - Led ZeppelinZiggy Stardust - David BowieThe Winner Loses - Body CountTime Of The Season - The ZombiesAmerican Girl - Tom PettyGodzilla (Feat. The Okai Sisters) - Blue Oyster CultYou Gotta Fight For Your Right (To Party) - The Beastie BoysUnder My Thumb - The Rolling StonesNo Quarter (Feat. Frankie Banali) - Led ZeppelinSaturday Night's Alright For Fighting - Elton John

Tour Dates

May 19th - Come And Take it LIVE - Austin, TXMay 20th - Cooters - Eagle Pass, TXMay 21st - Sam's Burger Joint - San Antonio, TXMay 22nd - Warehouse Live - Houston, TXMay 23rd - The Rail Club - Ft. Worth, TXJune 17th - To Be Announced - CTJune 18th - Private Event - Philadelphia, PAJune 19th - The Landis Theater- Vineland, NJJune 20th - To Be Announced , NY

