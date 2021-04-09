Guns N' Roses Offshoot Hookers & Blow Reveal Album Details

The long-running Guns N' Roses and Quiet Riot offshoot Hookers & Blow have announced a string of tour dates in late spring and have revealed the track details for their forthcoming covers album.
The new covers album is set to be released later this year and the group has wrapping up work on the effort that will include their track on classic songs from artists like The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Tom Petty, Blue Oyster Cult and more.
The group was formed by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi and currently features Johnny Kelly (Danzig, Type O Negative), Mike Duda (W.A.S.P.), and Nadja Reed.
Grossi had this to say about the new covers album, "With SO many of these one time cash-grab 'ALL STAR' projects that literally release a record that in most cases is recorded remotely and most of the time the 'band' never even steps on stage with each other. Hookers & Blow are proud to be the real deal. We have been doing this (whatever it is) for almost 20 years and the record speaks for itself"
See that album track details and the upcoming tour dates below:
Guns N' Roses Offshoot Cover The Zombie's 'Time Of The Season'
Guns N' Roses Offshoot Cover Rolling Stones Classic 2020 In Review
Hookers & Blow Announce Vegas Livestream Event
Hookers & Blow Share Led Zeppelin Cover Featuring Frankie Banali
Guns N' Roses Offshoot Hookers & Blow Stream David Bowie Cover
Guns N' Roses' Offshoot Hookers & Blow To Release David Bowie Cover
Guns N' Roses Offshoot Cover Rolling Stones Classic
Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Inks Record Deal For Solo Band
Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards- Earl 'DMX' Simmons Dead At 50- New Wolfgang Van Halen Lyric Video Goes Online- more
Motley Crue Announce Box Set- Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Summer Tour Dates- Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame- Twenty One Pilots- more
Sammy Hagar Announces Live Dates- Guns N' Roses To Headline Music Festival- Dave Grohl Announces The Storyteller Book- Radiohead Launching Free Video Streaming Series- more
Anthrax Working On New Song With Chuck D- Ricky Warwick Announces 'A Year In The Home' Livestream- Motley Crue Have Two Unreleased Songs With Former Singer- more
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Lamb Of God and Jason Aalon Bulter Rock Bad Brains Classic
Cheap Trick's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Performance Goes Online
Original Foo Fighter William Goldsmith's Assertion Release Debut Album
LANCO Looks Back With 'First Beer'
Light The Torch Announce Album and Release 'Wilting In The Light' Video
We Were Sharks 'Over This' With New Single
Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards