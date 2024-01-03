Guns N' Roses Offshoot Hookers & Blow Lead BLOWCHELLA Lineup

(Life and Times) Hookers & Blow, the now legendary side project led by longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed & Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, will be headlining the first annual "BLOWCHELLA" festival on Saturday, January 6th at the Fremont Country Club in downtown Las Vegas.
BLOWCHELLA's lineup will feature an eclectic mix of artists ranging from New York punk icons Dead Boys (featuring founding guitarist Cheetah Chrome & Les Warner of The Cult) to Grammy Award Winning blues guitarist Micki Free (Prince, Shalamar, Chappelle Show) to rock n' roll comedian & VH1 "That Metal Show" host Don Jamieson.
"Las Vegas is really starting to thrive as an original music city" says Alex Grossi. "It seems like the right time to do something fun like this, the Fremont Country Club have been very instrumental in bringing this conciseness to the forefront of the Vegas music scene for a while now and we are really grateful to have a venue like this in town capable of hosting an event of such musical diversity.
In addition to Grossi & Reed , Hookers & Blow's current lineup Includes Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative), Mike Duda (WASP) and Nadja Reed.
The complete line-up for "BLOWCHELLA" is as follows:
Hookers & BLOW
Dead Boys
Don Jamieson of That Metal Show
Dead Fervor
Color of Chaos
Micki Free
Roni Lee
Byron Nemeth
