Sammy Hagar Shares Live Video For Van Halen Classic 2020 In Review

Cover art

Sammy Hagar Shares Live Video For Van Halen Classic was a top 20 story of May 2020: Sammy Hagar and The Circle have shared a live video of their performance of the Van Halen classic "Dreams". The video comes from their "At Your Service" live package.

The band had this to say about the clip, "This version of the Van Hagar classic 'Dreams' was recorded live on tour in 2014 and released as part of Sammy Hagar & The Circle release At Your Service.

The 2CD and DVD documents the blistering performance of a band on fire performing hits from Sammy's 4 decades of rock (Montrose, Solo, Van Hagar, Wabos) as well as classic tracks from the Led Zeppelin catalog." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Sammy Hagar Unplugged For Bill Withers Tribute 2020 In Review

Sammy Hagar Revisits 'Santa's Going South' In New Lockdown Session

Sammy Hagar & the Circle Stream Bowie Cover and Announce Album

Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Livestream Benefit

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Takes Shots At Sammy Hagar Via Art

Sammy Hagar Gives Wolfgang Van Halen His Full Support

Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Reunion Rumors

Sammy Hagar Previews His Final Rock & Roll Road Trip

Sammy Hagar Shares Personal Highlight From 2020 Birthday Bash

More Sammy Hagar News