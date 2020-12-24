Black Star Riders Stream Full 2015 Rock Hard Festival Performance

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders are sharing video of their complete 2015 performance at Germany's Rock Hard Festival via broadcaster WDR's Rockpalast live concert series.

The band's 80-minute set at the Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen in Gelsenkirchen mixes original tracks with Thin Lizzy classics as they closed out the third and final night of the weekend event that also included headline sets by Venom and Kreator.

The festival appearance took place while the group was on the road in support of their second studio album, "The Killer Instinct", in the years that followed a transition from Thin Lizzy to Black Star Riders in 2012.

The band released their fourth record, "Another State Of Grace", in the fall of 2019. Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick will issue his fifth solo album, "When Life Was Hard And Fast", on February 19, 2021. Watch the festival performance here.

