Black Star Riders Stream Full 2015 Rock Hard Festival Performance

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders are sharing video of their complete 2015 performance at Germany's Rock Hard Festival via broadcaster WDR's Rockpalast live concert series.
The band's 80-minute set at the Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen in Gelsenkirchen mixes original tracks with Thin Lizzy classics as they closed out the third and final night of the weekend event that also included headline sets by Venom and Kreator.
The festival appearance took place while the group was on the road in support of their second studio album, "The Killer Instinct", in the years that followed a transition from Thin Lizzy to Black Star Riders in 2012.
The band released their fourth record, "Another State Of Grace", in the fall of 2019. Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick will issue his fifth solo album, "When Life Was Hard And Fast", on February 19, 2021. Watch the festival performance here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick Gives Surgery Recovery Update
Black Star Riders Release 'In The Shadow Of The War Machine' Video
Ricky Warwick Released From Hospital
Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick Suffers Hospital Setback
Black Star Riders Singer Ricky Warwick Shares Diagnosis
Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick Recovering From Surgery
Black Star Riders Unplugged Performance Goes Online
Black Star Riders Stream New Song 'Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down'
Singled Out: Black Star Riders' Ain't The End Of The World
Slash Thinks New Guns N' Roses and Solo Music Will Come in 2021- Mountain Guitarist Leslie West Dead At 75- Scorpions Cover 'What A Wonderful World' For Christmas- more
Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers Edition
Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More
Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition -Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II- more
Slash Thinks New Guns N' Roses and Solo Music Will Come in 2021
Mountain Guitarist Leslie West Dead At 75
Scorpions Cover 'What A Wonderful World' For Christmas
Eddie Vedder Expands 'Matter Of Time' For Christmas Release
Singled Out: Jonas Myrin's Just A Breath Away (Noel)
Sharon Returns Home From Covid Isolation Just In Time For Christmas
Black Star Riders Stream Full 2015 Rock Hard Festival Performance
T. Rex Stream Pair Of Complete 1972 London Concerts