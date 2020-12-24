Pale Waves Release 'She's My Religion' Video

Cover art courtesy Press Here

Pale Waves have released a music video for their latest single "She's My Religion." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Who Am I?," which is due on February 12th.

The new video stars frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie and her life partner Kelsi Luck and was directed by award winning filmmaker and photographer Jess Kohl.



Heather had this to say, "I wanted to give my fans a song to find themselves in. I wish I had a song like this when I was a young girl trying to find herself in the world." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

More Pale Waves News