Pale Waves Reveal New Song 'You Don't Own Me'

Pale Waves have released their new single "You Don't Own Me". The track is the fourth song the band has shared from their forthcoming album "Who Am I?," which is due on February 12th.

Heather Baron-Gracie had this to say about the new song, "'You Don't Own Me' is a song for women about what it's like to be a woman in this world. How society depicts, judges, and criticizes women on a daily basis.

"This song is incredibly important to me and I wanted to represent my own experiences. I also wanted to say a f*ck you to everyone that plays by these fake, delusional rules that say women and gender need to fit inside a specific box." Listen to the song below:

