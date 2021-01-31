.

Pale Waves Reveal New Song 'You Don't Own Me'

Keavin Wiggins | 01-31-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Pale Waves Reveal New Song 'You Don't Own Me'
Photo courtesy Press Here

Pale Waves have released their new single "You Don't Own Me". The track is the fourth song the band has shared from their forthcoming album "Who Am I?," which is due on February 12th.

Heather Baron-Gracie had this to say about the new song, "'You Don't Own Me' is a song for women about what it's like to be a woman in this world. How society depicts, judges, and criticizes women on a daily basis.

"This song is incredibly important to me and I wanted to represent my own experiences. I also wanted to say a f*ck you to everyone that plays by these fake, delusional rules that say women and gender need to fit inside a specific box." Listen to the song below:

Pale Waves' "You Don't Own Me"


Related Stories


Pale Waves Reveal New Song 'You Don't Own Me'

Pale Waves Release Tim Burton Inspired Video

Pale Waves Release 'She's My Religion' Video

News > Pale Waves

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen To Rock TV Debut- Peter Frampton- Anthrax- more

Reviews

Paul Maged- Culture War

Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off

Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice

On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse

Paul McCartney - McCartney III

advertisement
Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen To Rock TV Debut On Kimmel

Peter Frampton Shares Cover Of Radiohead Song

Anthrax 'Among The Living' Members Part Of Graphic Novel

Megadeth and Lamb Of God Supergroup Firstborne Stream New Song

Pale Waves Reveal New Song 'You Don't Own Me'

Amorphis Share Lyric Video For Limited Edition Single 'Brother and Sister'

Cryptosis Release 'Transcendence' Video

Singled Out: Quiet Like A Thief's LAK (Tribute to Riot's LA Kouvaris)