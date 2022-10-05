.

Pale Waves Shares 'Lies' Video And Announce Album

Michael Angulia | 05-10-2022

Pale Waves Album cover art
Pale Waves have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Lies" to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their new album, "Unwanted", on August 12th.

Frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie had this to say about the inspiration for the new song, "'Lies' is about someone who built up my trust and destroyed it like a wrecking ball.

"It caused trust issues for myself, but fortunately for me that person is no longer in my life. Once you do me wrong, you're gone!" Watch the video below:

