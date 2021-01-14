Pale Waves Release Tim Burton Inspired Video

Pale Waves have released a Tim Burton inspired video for their new single "Easy". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Who Am I?", which is set to hit stores on February 12th.
Heather Baron-Gracie had this to say about the song, "Love can change your whole perspective, not only of yourself but of life too. It's the most heartfelt moment throughout the album and it is a genuine, feel-good love song.
"Originally, 'Easy' was a piano ballad but I wanted to put more energy behind the instrumentation to enhance how love can uplift, drive, and inspire you hence the dramatic musical change."
Heather said of the video, "The video visually brings to life one of the main lines of the chorus 'you keep the lights on for me'. The whole video's theme is a wedding, I wore a wedding dress throughout and we shot the video in an old, abandoned church.
"I am really inspired by the gothic medieval aesthetic and, at the time I was thinking of the video, I was watching a lot of Tim Burton films. His creativity really inspires me." Watch the video below:
