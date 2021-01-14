.

Pale Waves Release Tim Burton Inspired Video

Keavin Wiggins | 01-14-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Pale Waves Release Tim Burton Inspired Video
Video still

Pale Waves have released a Tim Burton inspired video for their new single "Easy". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Who Am I?", which is set to hit stores on February 12th.

Heather Baron-Gracie had this to say about the song, "Love can change your whole perspective, not only of yourself but of life too. It's the most heartfelt moment throughout the album and it is a genuine, feel-good love song.

"Originally, 'Easy' was a piano ballad but I wanted to put more energy behind the instrumentation to enhance how love can uplift, drive, and inspire you hence the dramatic musical change."

Heather said of the video, "The video visually brings to life one of the main lines of the chorus 'you keep the lights on for me'. The whole video's theme is a wedding, I wore a wedding dress throughout and we shot the video in an old, abandoned church.

"I am really inspired by the gothic medieval aesthetic and, at the time I was thinking of the video, I was watching a lot of Tim Burton films. His creativity really inspires me." Watch the video below:

Pale Waves' Easy Music Video


Related Stories


Pale Waves Release Tim Burton Inspired Video

Pale Waves Release 'She's My Religion' Video

More Pale Waves News

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC's Angus Young Addresses Axl Rose Rumors- Def Leppard Star On His Confidence About Motley Crue and Poison Tour- Michael Anthony Reached Out To Alex Van Halen- more

Reviews

On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse

Paul McCartney - McCartney III

Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Travevel

MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC's Angus Young Addresses Axl Rose Rumors

Def Leppard On His Confidence About Motley Crue and Poison Tour

Michael Anthony Reached Out To Alex Van Halen Following Eddie's Death

The Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV

Pale Waves Release Tim Burton Inspired Video

The Sword Rock The Warp Riders For Lockdown Session

Maximo Park Release 'All Of Me' Video

Dream Theater's James LaBrie Guests On Evergrey's New Album