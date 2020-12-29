David Lee Roth Weighs In On More Controversies With Artwork 2020 In Review

David Lee Roth Weighs In On More Controversies With Artwork was a top 20 story of July 2020: Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth continues his social commentary/satire with recent pieces of original artwork, one that suggests the renaming of a military base to Fort Beyonce.

Roth had previously shared artwork that suggested that he would be removing the "Lee" from his name to "El Roth" due to its similarity to Confederate general Robert E. Lee after country group Lady Antebellum changed their name. ./

He started the artwork posts as commentary on the Covid-19 pandemic. This painting starts with "As our trip into the corona continues..., Modern military makes changes." He then lists, "Fort Beyonce!", "Fire Base Drake," and "The Airfield formerly known as Prince.. " and then adds, "Further ideas encouraged." He signed the art, "El Roth!!". See it here.

Related Stories

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Still Has It Says Vai 2020 In Review

David Lee Roth Says He Was Van Halen 'Musical Director' 2020 In Review

David Lee Roth Aimed To Go Beyond Van Halen With Solo Band 2020 In Review

David Lee Roth Mixed Van Halen And Solo Classics At Vegas Kickoff 2020 In Review

David Lee Roth Has Every Right To Play Van Halen Songs Says Wolfgang

David Lee Roth Talks Eddie Van Halen Tribute

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Takes Shots At Sammy Hagar Via Art

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Share More New Music Via Roth Project

David Lee Roth Tributes Eddie Van Halen With Unreleased Song

More David Lee Roth News