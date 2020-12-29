KISS and System Of A Down Lead Download Promo Released

Event poster

KISS, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down will be the headliners for next year's installment of the Download festival that will be taking place at Donington Park in Leicestershire, UK on June 4 - 6, 2021 and organizers have released a new promo trailer for the event.

The first night will feature KISS leading the bill that will include A Day To Remember, Black Veil Brides, Megadeth, The Distillers, Lacuna Coil, Myles Kennedy and Company and more.

Saturday night will close out with Billy Clyro and will feature sets from Deftones, Gojira, The Pretty Reckless, Killswitch Engage, Mastodon, Bush, Daughtry, The Wildhearts, Funeral for a Friend and more.

System of a Down will bring things to close on Sunday night and the lineup will include Korn, Volbeat, Rise Against, Powerwolf, Steel Panther, The Darkness, Baroness, Of Mice & Men, P.O.D. Descendents, an acoustic performance from Myles Kennedy and more.

Watch the trailer below:

