KISS, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down will be the headliners for next year's installment of the Download festival that will be taking place at Donington Park in Leicestershire, UK on June 4 - 6, 2021 and organizers have released a new promo trailer for the event.
The first night will feature KISS leading the bill that will include A Day To Remember, Black Veil Brides, Megadeth, The Distillers, Lacuna Coil, Myles Kennedy and Company and more.
Saturday night will close out with Billy Clyro and will feature sets from Deftones, Gojira, The Pretty Reckless, Killswitch Engage, Mastodon, Bush, Daughtry, The Wildhearts, Funeral for a Friend and more.
System of a Down will bring things to close on Sunday night and the lineup will include Korn, Volbeat, Rise Against, Powerwolf, Steel Panther, The Darkness, Baroness, Of Mice & Men, P.O.D. Descendents, an acoustic performance from Myles Kennedy and more.
Watch the trailer below:
Anthrax's Benante Rocks All-Star KISS Tribute 2020 In Review
KISS Collaborator Bob Kulick Dead At 70 2020 In Review
KISS' Paul Stanley Candid About Voice Changes 2020 In Review
KISS' Paul Stanley Candid About Voice Changes 2020 In Review
Paul Stanley Rocks KISS Classics In Quarantine Video 2020 In Review
Paul Stanley Shared Inspiration For KISS Classic 2020 In Review
KISS Could 'Absolutely' Continue On With New Members 2020 In Review
KISS Biopic In The Works 2020 In Review
KISS Rock The Who Classic In Unearthed Rare Video
KISS and System Of A Down Lead Download Promo Released- Journey's Neal Schon Pays Tribute To Leslie West- Pink Floyd Share Animated Video For 1971 Classic- more.
Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers Edition
Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More
KISS and System Of A Down Lead Download Promo Released
Journey's Neal Schon Pays Tribute To Leslie West
Pink Floyd Share Animated Video For 1971 Classic
Neal Morse Launches Musicians Having Coffee And Talking About Stuff
Liam Gallagher Streams Live Version Of 'All You're Dreaming Of'
Singled Out: Devil Love's Everywhere Leads The Sound
Jimmy Page Addresses Likelihood Of Future Led Zeppelin Live Shows 2020 In Review
David Lee Roth Weighs In On More Controversies With Artwork 2020 In Review