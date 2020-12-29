Pink Floyd Share Animated Video For 1971 Classic

Video still

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are sharing a vintage animated video for their classic 1971 track, "One Of These Days." Created by UK artist and director Ian Emes, the clip for the opening track from "Meddle" was originally featured in his 1972 film, "French Windows"; after the band saw the footage on television, they went on to work with Emes on various video projects through the years.

The instrumental "One Of These Days" features a single spoken word passage by drummer Nick Mason, the only member of Pink Floyd to appear on all of their albums, including their final studio effort, 2014's "The Endless River."

Pink Floyd swept top honors in the 2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards; the iconic band captured the titles of Rock News Artist Of The Year and Rock News Story Of The Year in the 11th annual event. Read more and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

