.

Quiet Riot Icon Frankie Banali Dead At 68 2020 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 12-31-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Quiet Riot Icon Frankie Banali Dead At 68 2020 In Review
2019 promo photo courtesy Freeman Promotions

Quiet Riot Icon Frankie Banali Dead At 68 was a top 20 story of Aug. 2020: Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali died on August 20th in Los Angeles at the age of 68 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife Regina and daughter Ashley.

Banali helped Quiet Riot make music history in November of 1983 when their album "Metal Health" became the first metal record to ever claim the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart fueled by the band's hit cover of the Slade classic "Cum On Feel The Noize".

Frankie had been the leading force behind the band since the passing of frontman Kevin DuBrow in November of 2007, leading them through various vocalist changes and album releases including their 2019 effort "Hollywood Cowboys".

He was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer in April of last year and was given six months to live. Banali took to social media last week to share this final update, "I spent the last three weeks in the hospital. Home now. Had two blood transfusions. I also had a stroke while there. I am rehabbing at home. Thank you for your concern and well wishes."


Related Stories


Quiet Riot Icon Frankie Banali Dead At 68 2020 In Review

Frankie Banali's Birthday Being Celebrated By Monsters Of Rock

Quiet Riot To Continue Following Frankie Banali's Death

Blackie Lawless Shares Touching Tribute To Frankie Banali

Rock World Pay Tribute To Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali

Quiet Riot Icon Frankie Banali Dead At 68

Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Admitted To Emergency Room

Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Has Stage Four Pancreatic Cancer 2019 In Review

Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Didn't Let Cancer Disrupt New Album

Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Has Stage Four Pancreatic Cancer

More Quiet Riot News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey To Reportedly Headline Lollapalooza Festival- Foo Fighters Preview New Song 'No Son Of Mine'- Metallica Surpassed A Billion Spotify Streams In 2020- Guns N' Roses- more

Reviews

RockPile: Aussie Edition

Firefall - Comet

Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More

MorleyView Desmond Child

advertisement
Latest News

Journey To Reportedly Headline Lollapalooza Festival

Foo Fighters Preview New Song 'No Son Of Mine'

Metallica Surpassed A Billion Spotify Streams In 2020

Guns N' Roses Share Exit 111 Festival Footage

Singled Out: Jive Mother Mary's Hope It Ain't That Bad

Deep Purple Didn't Intend To Release 'Smoke On Water' 2020 In Review

Quiet Riot Icon Frankie Banali Dead At 68 2020 In Review

Iron Maiden Guitarist Confirms Def Leppard Rumors 2020 In Review