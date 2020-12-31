Quiet Riot Icon Frankie Banali Dead At 68 2020 In Review

2019 promo photo courtesy Freeman Promotions

Quiet Riot Icon Frankie Banali Dead At 68 was a top 20 story of Aug. 2020: Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali died on August 20th in Los Angeles at the age of 68 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife Regina and daughter Ashley.

Banali helped Quiet Riot make music history in November of 1983 when their album "Metal Health" became the first metal record to ever claim the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart fueled by the band's hit cover of the Slade classic "Cum On Feel The Noize".

Frankie had been the leading force behind the band since the passing of frontman Kevin DuBrow in November of 2007, leading them through various vocalist changes and album releases including their 2019 effort "Hollywood Cowboys".

He was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer in April of last year and was given six months to live. Banali took to social media last week to share this final update, "I spent the last three weeks in the hospital. Home now. Had two blood transfusions. I also had a stroke while there. I am rehabbing at home. Thank you for your concern and well wishes."

