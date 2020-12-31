Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax 2020 In Review

Photo courtesy Elektra

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax was a top 20 story of Aug. 2020: Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has recalled how his record company prevented him recording an album with thrash icons Anthrax.

Corey shared the story during a SiriusXM appearance earlier this month. He said, "It was something that really we hadn't talked about too much at length. It was just something that we had talked about doing just ostensibly as a one-off, but we were just gonna kind of see what could happen.

"That actually started as an idea because of an acoustic gig that I did with Scott [Ian] and Frankie Bello at a place in New York. And I cannot remember what the name of the place was. I know it was a club that Scott had maybe an interest in it, so we were helping to promote the club. And it was something really cool that it was just, like, 'Hey, do you wanna come do this?' I was, like, 'Yeah, man. Let's do it.'

"So, we went down, we had dinner, we did the acoustic show. And then afterwards, we were all kind of just hanging out, and the half-joking line got thrown out, 'Hey, wouldn't it be cool if you joined Anthrax?' And we all laughed, and then we all stopped.

"And we all just went, 'Hmmm. That could interesting.' It was between Joey and John [Bush], so everything was kind of up in the air. It was before, what was his name?, Dan [Nelson]. And we talked about it more and more, and it was something that I was really, really into.

"They sent me a bunch of music, most of which ended up on 'Worship Music', luckily, because the music was so good. Nothing got recorded, because the day I was supposed to fly to Chicago to rehearse and start demoing with Scott and with Charlie [Benante], I got a phone call from Roadrunner telling me that they weren't gonna let me do it.

They wanted me to go back and do 'All Hope Is Gone', because we [were] still contracted to do another Slipknot album, and they weren't going to allow me the wiggle room. I don't even know if those people are still at Roadrunner, to be honest. But I know that they cracked the whip on it and were really hardcore.

"It was the first time I had ever felt like I was kind of backed into a corner. Not that I didn't wanna do a Slipknot album, but I was so into the idea of doing an Anthrax album. And I remember having to call and tell the guys [in Anthrax] that I wasn't gonna be able to make it. It broke my heart so hard. But, obviously, things worked out for the better for them. They're making music that's just as good now as the older stuff than it's ever been. What needed to happen is exactly what happened. I'm just grateful that: a) I'm a part of their conversation, and b), that they're still my friends." Watch the interview clip below:

Related Stories

Metallica, Mastodon, Corey Taylor Lead Alice In Chains Tribute

Slipknot Discussing Doing New Album Next Year Says Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Black Eyes Blue'

Corey Taylor Shares 'Halfway Down' Video From Forum Or Against 'Em Event

Corey Taylor Shares Rehearsal Footage For Forum Or Against 'Em Livestream

Corey Taylor Releases 'Culture Head' Video

Corey Taylor To Rock WWE NXT With New Song Debut

Corey Taylor Announces Special Forum Or Against 'Em Concert

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Takes Fans To 'HWY 666' With New Song

More Corey Taylor News