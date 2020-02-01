.

Five Finger Death Punch Release New Song 'Full Circle'

William Lee | 02-01-2020

Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch have released a lyric video for their new song "Full Circle". The track comes from their forthcoming album "F8", which will be hitting stores on February 28th.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory had this to say about the new record, "We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous couple of years as a band. We didn't just weather the storm but came out on the other side better than ever.

"It was a focused sober group recording, our most important album to date and without a question it shows. This album represents rebirth, progression, transcendence both personally and musically."

Frontman Ivan Moody added, "This record to me is 'absolution' - everything I've done in my life has led up to this moment." Watch the video here


