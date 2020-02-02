.

KISS Performs Farewell Tour Debut Of 1974 Classic

Bruce Henne | 02-02-2020

KISS

(hennemusic) KISS performed the End Of The Road tour debut of their 1974 classic, "Parasite", as the series began its second year in Manchester, NH on February 1st and video has been shared online.

Written by original lead guitarist Ace Frehley, the track - which appeared on the group's second album, "Hotter Than Hell" - saw its first live appearance since 2015 when it replaced "Let Me Go, Rock 'n' Roll" from the same record in the classic rock band's first concert date of 2020.

KISS also played their 1985 single, "Tears Are Falling", for the first time in six years at the event, as recently teased by guitarist Tommy Thayer. "Now is the time to come see the show," the rocker told BackstageAxxess. "Even if you saw it last year, we're going to come out with new songs in the set starting February 1 on this leg, and revamping and freshening it up for 2020."

The current leg of the KISS farewell tour - with guest David Lee Roth - will wrap up in Biloxi, MS on March 15, after which the group will play a month of dates in Central and South America. Watch the videos here.

