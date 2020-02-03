.

David Lee Roth rocks Van Halen Classics On KISS Tour Debut

Bruce Henne | 02-03-2020

David Lee Roth

(hennemusic) David Lee Roth rocked a number of classic Van Halen tracks during his debut opening for KISS on their End Of The Road farewell tour in Manchester, NH on February 1 and video of his full performance is available online.

Following the launch of his Las Vegas residency during a three-night run last month, Roth began his 40-minute set at the city's SNHU Arena with The Kinks' classic, "You Really Got Me", before delivering his 1988 solo hit, "Just Like Paradise", and a mix of Van Halen hits from the group's first six albums.

Wrapping up his appearance with the 1984 smash, "Jump", the rocker will travel the US with KISS as they continue the second year of their farewell tour; along the way, Roth will return to Vegas for six more nights at The House Of Blues in March before rejoining the KISS trek in the fall.

Van Halen have been on an extended hiatus since the completion of a 2015 tour, with recent reports indicating that guitarist Eddie Van Halen is being treated for throat cancer. Watch the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


