Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison Tour Has Sold Over A Million Tickets

William Lee | 02-03-2020

Def Leppard

Def Leppard, the reunited Motley Crue and Poison's upcoming North American stadium tour has already sold over one million tickets, according to Billboard.

"The Stadium Tour" will be kicking off on June 18th in Jacksonville, Florida and will mark the official live return on Motley Crue following their farewell tour.

Ticket sales for the tour has reportedly already grossed $130 million in advance tickets sales, as well as $5 million from VIP offerings.

Motley Crue manager Allen Kovac shared his reaction with Billboard. He said, "One band [Def Leppard] as inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and another [Motley Crue] has one of the biggest rock books ever that was turned into a film and the film was seen by tens of millions . We knew co-headlining would dramatically lift the ticket sales."


