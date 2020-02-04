KISS Biopic In The Works

KISS plan to follow in the footsteps of Queen, Motley Crue and Elton John by making their very own biopic, and the hope to release the film timed to their very last concert.

The legendary band will be playing what is billed as their very last concert on July 17th of next year 2021in New York City, following the final leg of their End Of The World farewell tour.

The band's manager Doc McGhee spoke about the project with the Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon podcast as the band launched the latest leg of the tour. He shared, "I can tell you it's with [producer] Mark Canton, so he's a great, great producer and a really good guy'.

"Hopefully in the next week we'll have a company behind it, and we'll start finishing the script, and hopefully by the time we end we'll have a movie finished for... July of next year."





