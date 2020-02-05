KISS Frontman Talks Picking David Lee Roth For Tour

KISS just kicked off the latest leg of their End Of The Road farewell tour, which features support from Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth.

Frontman Paul Stanley was recently asked by The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show what he sees as the best part of having the iconic Van Halen vocalist opening for them on the current tour leg.

Stanley responded, "Well, Dave's got so many great songs. All the Van Halen catalog is terrific, and that's what he's doing. So, people get to hear all those great songs, and it was something that really appealed to us."





