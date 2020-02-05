Singled Out: Wildwood Kin's Beauty In Your Brokenness

UK acoustic rock trio Wildwood Kin hit the road this week with Boy & Bear and to celebrate we asked Emilie Key to tell us about the song "Beauty In Your Brokenness" from their recently released self-titled sophomore album. Here is the story:

Beauty In Your Brokenness was inspired by a Japanese art form called Kintsugi; it's where broken pieces of pottery or ornaments are put back together with glue inlayed with gold. It creates a beautiful masterpiece, made up of broken parts which would never have been created if it hadn't have been damaged in the first place. It's a metaphor for our lives when we feel that our broken pieces are the ugly, shameful parts of us. The art form reminds us that actually those parts of us make us more beautiful and unique, they tell a story of hope, courage and redemption in our lives and we felt that that was a great metaphor for moving forward and knowing that all those seasons and parts of us all work together to make something more beautiful in the end.



Beth started writing the song on her guitar and brought it to a writing session where we all finished the song off lyrically, and felt that it was a really special song for people to hopefully resonate with. Our intention in our song-writing is to bring healing, love and encouragement to listeners - our whole album ('Wildwood Kin') is based around identity and self-worth, along with promoting positive mental health and rest. A lot of people have resonated with this song in particular, and we hope it gives everyone faith and hope in who they are as special and loved individuals.



We released Beauty In Your Brokenness as a single in the run up to our album launch, but we're excited to now release a special remix of the song by Kia Love. We've never had a song remixed before, so we're looking forward to seeing the song reach new listeners and demographics, which will hopefully spread the message of the song to a wider audience!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself as you watch the video here and learn more about the album and see their tour dates right here!





