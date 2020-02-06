System Of A Down, Korn and Faith No More Add Stadium Date

System Of A Down have announced that demand was so high for their special stadium show with Korn and Faith No More that they have added a second date.

The band will be teaming up for two shows at the Banc Of California stadium in Los Angeles, Ca on both May 22nd and 23rd, with tickets for the second show going on sale this Friday, February 7th at 10am local time.

System Of A Down, Korn and Faith No More will supported at the shows by special guests Helmet and Russian Circles, according to a tweet from SOAD. See it here.





