Megadeth and Lamb Of God Announce Coheadline Tour

Tour Poster courtesy Adrenaline Tour Poster courtesy Adrenaline

Megadeth and Lamb Of God have announced that they will be teaming up for a massive North American coheadlining tour that will feature support from Trivium and In Flames.

The trek will feature two legs and is set to kick off on June 12th in Bristow, VA at the Jiffy Lube Live and will conclude on November 13th in Reno, NV at the Reno Events Center. Tickets will be going on sale to the general public this Friday, February 14th.

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine recently announced his recovery from throat cancer and had this to say, "Hello me! I'm back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. If you want high octane metal madness this is the tour for you."



Lamb Of God's Mark Morton said, "The world has never needed heavy more than it does today and top to bottom, this tour delivers! Lamb Of God has toured with and been friends with all of these bands for years, but for all of us to be on the same bill is something extra special. Come early and stay late. This is THE metal tour of the year."



Trivium's Matt Heafy shared his excitement with, "We are happy to be a part of the biggest real metal tour of the year. This tour is the main event and represents heavy metal and the culture that goes with it."



In Flames vocalist Anders Friden added, "We were honored to be asked to join this package. We were actually supposed to take this summer off, but of course we couldn't say no. After playing shows with all of these guys for years, 2020 is going to feel like a kick ass reunion. See you on the road, Jesterheads!" See the dates below:



6/12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

6/13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

6/14 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

6/16 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

6/17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

6/18 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

6/20 - Holmdel, MA - PNC Bank Arts Center

6/21 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

6/23 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview

6/24 - Providence, RI - Bold Point Lake Amphitheater

6/28 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

6/29 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

7/1 - Detroit, NI - DTE Energy Music Theater

7/2 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

7/3 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

7/5 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Music Center

7/7 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

7/8 - Cleveland, OH -Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

7/10 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

7/11 - Sgt. Louis, MO - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

7/12 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

7/14 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

7/16 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

7/17 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

7/18 - Irving, TX -The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

7/21- Phoenix, AZ - Isleta Amphitheater

7/23 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

7/25 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

7/26 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

7/29 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

7/30 - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

8/1 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion



Fall Leg:

10/2 - West Palm Beach, CA - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/6 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

10/7 - New Orleans, LA - UNO Lakefront Arena

10/9 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena

10/11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

10/14 - Springfield, MO - JOH Arena

10/16 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

10/21 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

10/23 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Heath Arena

10/24 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

10/27 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

10/28 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

10/30 - St, Paul, MN - Armory

10/3 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

11/2 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

11/3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

11/5 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

11/7 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Events Center

11/10 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

11/11 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

11/13 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center





Related Stories

Former Megadeth and Lamb Of God Stars Form New Project

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Declared '100 Perfect Cancer Free'

Dave Mustaine's Daughter Performs With Megadeth

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine 'Back Better Than Ever' After Cancer Fight

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Says 'I'm Back' Following Cancer Fight

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Completes Cancer Treatment 2019 In Review

Cancer Diagnosis Was A Surprise To Megadeth Cofounder 2019 In Review

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer 2019 In Review

Dave Mustaine Asked Dimebag To Join Megadeth 2019 In Review

More Megadeth News



