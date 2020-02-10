New Found Glory Stream New Video and Announce Album

Cover art courtesy Big Picture Media Cover art courtesy Big Picture Media

New Found Glory have released a video for their brand new track called "Greatest Of All Time" and have also announced the release of their tenth album.

The new studio record will be entitled "Forever + Ever x Infinity" and is scheduled to hit stores on May 29, 2020 via Hopeless Records. Guitarist Chad Gilbert had this to say, "This is the record our fans have been waiting for us to make,

"The old now feels new and fresh. It was a blast finding ourselves again." Watch the new music video for "Greatest Of All Time" here.





Related Stories

New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife Announce Sick Tour

More New Found Glory News



