Deftones Announce North American Tour

Tour poster courtesy Warner Records Tour poster courtesy Warner Records

The Deftones have announced that they will be launching headlining tour across North America this summer that will feature special guests Gojira and Poppy.

The tour is set to kick off on July 27th in Portland, OR at the Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center and will conclude on September 5th in Denver, CO at the Pepsi Center.

Frontman Chino Moreno had this to say, "We're super excited to have Gojira spending the summer with us, and Poppy will be a really fun addition as well. We're looking forward to seeing everyone this summer. It's been a minute." See the dates below:

July 27 Portland, OR Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

July 28 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater

July 30 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Aug. 1 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Aug. 2 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

Aug. 4 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Aug. 5 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 7 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Aug. 8 Milwaukee, WI The Eagles Ballroom

Aug. 9 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

Aug. 11 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 12 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

Aug. 14 Boston, MA Agganis Arena

Aug. 15 Laval, QC Place Bell

Aug. 17 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach

Aug. 19 New York, NYT The Rooftop at Pier 17

Aug. 20 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 22 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Aug. 23 Washington, DC The Anthem

Aug. 24 Bridgeport, CT Harbor Yard Amphitheater

Aug. 26 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center

Aug. 27 Indianapolis, IN The Amphitheatre at White River State Park

Aug. 29 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug. 30 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sept. 1 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Sept. 2 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

Sept. 3 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 5 Denver, CO Pepsi Center





Related Stories

Disturbed Pay Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Deftones Launching Their Own Music Festival- Gene Simmons Jams With Doro and more

Deftones Have Powerful Songs For Next Album Says Chino

System Of A Down, Deftones, Alice In Chains Lead Aftershock Lineup

Deftones Announce Good Morning Beautiful

More Deftones News



