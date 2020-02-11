.

New Found Glory And Simple Plan Announce Summer Tour

Michael Angulia | 02-11-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

New Found GloryTour poster courtesy Big Picture Media

New Found Glory have announced that they will be teaming up with Simple Plan for a North American coheadlining tour this summer that will feature support from Knuckle Puck.

Dubbed "The Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour", the trek will begin on May 29th in St. Petersburg, FL at Jannus Live! and is set to conclude on June 28th in Austin, TX at Stubb's.

General public tickets will be going on sale next Friday, February 14th at 12:00pm local time. New Found Glory will be touring in support of their just announced, forthcoming album "Forever + Ever x Infinity". See the dates below:

May 29 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live!
May 31 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
June 2 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
June 3 - New York, NY - Rooftop at Pier 17
June 7 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
June 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
June 10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
June 12 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
June 13 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
June 14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
June 16 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
June 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
June 19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
June 20 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
June 21 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater
June 23 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
June 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre
June 27 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
June 28 - Austin, TX - Stubb's


Related Stories


New Found Glory And Simple Plan Announce Summer Tour

New Found Glory Stream New Video and Announce Album

New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife Announce Sick Tour

More New Found Glory News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Aerosmith Reunite With Drummer Joey Kramer- Lindsey Buckingham Announces 1st Post Heart Surgery Tour- Deftones Announce North American Tour- New Found Glory Tour- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

The Best Films of 2019

Road Trip: Americana at Sea - The Cayamo Cruise Begins

Passport: Rachid Taha- Lucibela- Porangui

advertisement


Latest News
Aerosmith Reunite With Drummer Joey Kramer

Lindsey Buckingham Announces 1st Post Heart Surgery Tour

Deftones Announce North American Tour

New Found Glory And Simple Plan Announce Summer Tour

The Dead Daisies Announce Summer Tour

Green Day's Album Launch Show Streaming Online

Brian Fallon Releases '21 Days' Video

Queen And Adam Lambert Rock Led Zeppelin Classic



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.