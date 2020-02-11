New Found Glory And Simple Plan Announce Summer Tour
New Found Glory have announced that they will be teaming up with Simple Plan for a North American coheadlining tour this summer that will feature support from Knuckle Puck.
Dubbed "The Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour", the trek will begin on May 29th in St. Petersburg, FL at Jannus Live! and is set to conclude on June 28th in Austin, TX at Stubb's.
General public tickets will be going on sale next Friday, February 14th at 12:00pm local time. New Found Glory will be touring in support of their just announced, forthcoming album "Forever + Ever x Infinity". See the dates below:
May 29 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live!
May 31 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
June 2 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
June 3 - New York, NY - Rooftop at Pier 17
June 7 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
June 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
June 10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
June 12 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
June 13 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
June 14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
June 16 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
June 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
June 19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
June 20 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
June 21 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater
June 23 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
June 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre
June 27 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
June 28 - Austin, TX - Stubb's
New Found Glory And Simple Plan Announce Summer Tour
New Found Glory Stream New Video and Announce Album
New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife Announce Sick Tour