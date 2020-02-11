New Found Glory And Simple Plan Announce Summer Tour

New Found Glory have announced that they will be teaming up with Simple Plan for a North American coheadlining tour this summer that will feature support from Knuckle Puck.

Dubbed "The Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour", the trek will begin on May 29th in St. Petersburg, FL at Jannus Live! and is set to conclude on June 28th in Austin, TX at Stubb's.

General public tickets will be going on sale next Friday, February 14th at 12:00pm local time. New Found Glory will be touring in support of their just announced, forthcoming album "Forever + Ever x Infinity". See the dates below:

May 29 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live!

May 31 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

June 2 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

June 3 - New York, NY - Rooftop at Pier 17

June 7 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

June 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

June 10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

June 12 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

June 13 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

June 14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

June 16 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

June 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

June 19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

June 20 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

June 21 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theater

June 23 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

June 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

June 27 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

June 28 - Austin, TX - Stubb's





