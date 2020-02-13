Otherwise Announce Defy Division Tour

Otherwise have announced that they will be hitting the road for their Defy Division Tour that will feature support from The Black Moods and Saul.

The tour will be launched on March 24th in Fresno, CA at Strummers and will wrap up on April 10th at Phoenix, AZ at Pub Rock. The band will be touring in support of their new Matt Good produced studio album "Defy".

Adrian Patrick had this to say about the record, "Rock 'n' roll was always meant to be dangerous. We grew up in the last era where nineties bands were Soul Rebels. They stood for something. They didn't conform. Since the greatest risks yield the greatest return, why play it safe?

"We decided to swing for the f***ing fences this time. In between the last album and now, we changed everything. I had two sons, and it took their births for me to go, 'F*** it, we've got to shoot for the goddamned stars'." See the dates below:



Confirmed appearances include:

3/24 Fresno, CA Strummers

3/25 Reno, CA Cargo

3/27 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

3/28 Billings, MT Pub Station

3/29 Salt Lake City, UT The Royal Bar

3/30 Denver, CO Moon Room

4/01 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre

4/02 Rockford, IL The Apollo Theatre

4/03 Racine, WI Route 20

4/04 Angola, IN Eclectic Room

4/05 Lansing, MI The Loft

4/08 Colorado Springs, CO Black Sheep

4/10 Phoenix, AZ Pub Rock





