.

Otherwise Announce Defy Division Tour

Michael Angulia | 02-13-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

OtherwiseCover art courtesy Mascot

Otherwise have announced that they will be hitting the road for their Defy Division Tour that will feature support from The Black Moods and Saul.

The tour will be launched on March 24th in Fresno, CA at Strummers and will wrap up on April 10th at Phoenix, AZ at Pub Rock. The band will be touring in support of their new Matt Good produced studio album "Defy".

Adrian Patrick had this to say about the record, "Rock 'n' roll was always meant to be dangerous. We grew up in the last era where nineties bands were Soul Rebels. They stood for something. They didn't conform. Since the greatest risks yield the greatest return, why play it safe?

"We decided to swing for the f***ing fences this time. In between the last album and now, we changed everything. I had two sons, and it took their births for me to go, 'F*** it, we've got to shoot for the goddamned stars'." See the dates below:

Confirmed appearances include:
3/24 Fresno, CA Strummers
3/25 Reno, CA Cargo
3/27 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
3/28 Billings, MT Pub Station
3/29 Salt Lake City, UT The Royal Bar
3/30 Denver, CO Moon Room
4/01 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre
4/02 Rockford, IL The Apollo Theatre
4/03 Racine, WI Route 20
4/04 Angola, IN Eclectic Room
4/05 Lansing, MI The Loft
4/08 Colorado Springs, CO Black Sheep
4/10 Phoenix, AZ Pub Rock


Related Stories


Otherwise Announce Defy Division Tour

Otherwise and Blacktop Mojo Announce Fall Tour

Otherwise Announce New Album Under Mascot

More Otherwise News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Def Leppard And ZZ Top Announce Fall Tour Dates- Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves Announce U.S. Tour- Sleeper Announce 25th Anniversary Tour and Deluxe Reissue- more


Reviews
Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

The Best Films of 2019

Road Trip: Americana at Sea - The Cayamo Cruise Begins

advertisement


Latest News
Def Leppard And ZZ Top Announce Fall Tour Dates

Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves Announce U.S. Tour

Sleeper Announce 25th Anniversary Tour and Deluxe Reissue

Otherwise Announce Defy Division Tour

Green Day Rock The Late Late Late Show

Cold War Kids Stream New Song 'Who's Gonna Love Me Now'

The Struts Announce Make It Big Tour

Scala Mercalli Announce New Members and Release Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.