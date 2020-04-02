.

Otherwise Capture Deserted Las Vegas With 'Crossfire' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-02-2020

Otherwise

Otherwise have released a music video for their new single "Crossfire," which show them taking to the deserted streets of their hometown of Las Vegas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The track comes from the band's new album "Defy" and frontman Adrian Patrick had this to say, "One of the hardest things we've ever had to do, as performing artists, was cancel our Defy Division Tour. It's left us wondering how we'll be able to feed our families, if we'll still even have a career after this.

"We know that millions of others across the globe are facing the same dire prospect. Yet it's not just jobs & money that we are losing... people are fighting for their lives, right now.

"The whole world has been caught in the Crossfire. We never thought we'd live to see the heartbreaking day when the bright lights and dancing fountains are turned off in the Neon Desert.

"But we are all in this together, so let's keep our heads down low & hopes up high, for humanity. This pandemic doesn't discriminate... and neither does rock n roll. Stay safe, stay home, stay strong." Watch the video below:


Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger Dead At 52 From Covid-19- Metallica Donate $350,000 To Covid-19 Relief


