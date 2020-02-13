.

Scala Mercalli Announce New Members and Release Video

William Lee | 02-13-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Scala MercalliPhoto courtesy of Alpha Omega

Scala Mercalli have announced two new members and released a music video for their track "Never Surrender", which comes from their latest album "Independence."

Federico Gianantoni and Michael Rossi have added to the band lineup as guitarist as the band they released the video timed to the anniversary of the Roman Republic 1849.

The band had this to say, "Never Surrender is dedicated to all our parents, grandparents and ancestors who taught us in life. Written at a time when their absence and their teachings were strongly felt, they are a very strong inspiration in our life and especially in the most difficult moments !!

"Nobody can have a good future on their way unless they know where they come from and appreciate their roots." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Scala Mercalli Announce New Members and Release Video

More Scala Mercalli News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Def Leppard And ZZ Top Announce Fall Tour Dates- Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves Announce U.S. Tour- Sleeper Announce 25th Anniversary Tour and Deluxe Reissue- more


Reviews
Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

The Best Films of 2019

Road Trip: Americana at Sea - The Cayamo Cruise Begins

advertisement


Latest News
Def Leppard And ZZ Top Announce Fall Tour Dates

Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves Announce U.S. Tour

Sleeper Announce 25th Anniversary Tour and Deluxe Reissue

Otherwise Announce Defy Division Tour

Green Day Rock The Late Late Late Show

Cold War Kids Stream New Song 'Who's Gonna Love Me Now'

The Struts Announce Make It Big Tour

Scala Mercalli Announce New Members and Release Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.