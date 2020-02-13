Scala Mercalli Announce New Members and Release Video

Scala Mercalli have announced two new members and released a music video for their track "Never Surrender", which comes from their latest album "Independence."

Federico Gianantoni and Michael Rossi have added to the band lineup as guitarist as the band they released the video timed to the anniversary of the Roman Republic 1849.

The band had this to say, "Never Surrender is dedicated to all our parents, grandparents and ancestors who taught us in life. Written at a time when their absence and their teachings were strongly felt, they are a very strong inspiration in our life and especially in the most difficult moments !!

"Nobody can have a good future on their way unless they know where they come from and appreciate their roots." Watch the video here.





