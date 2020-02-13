Sleeper Announce 25th Anniversary Tour and Deluxe Reissue

Sleeper have announced that they will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album "Smart" with a deluxe reissue and a UK this summer.

The deluxe edition of "Smart" will be released on June 5th on CD, and a limited edition colored vinyl LP. Both versions will feature 10 b-sides and rarities.

The band will also be playing the album in full on their upcoming UK summer tour that feature support from The Bluetones, who will be playing 'Expecting To Fly' in full.

Louise Wener had this to say, "We can't believe it's 25 years since SMART was released. On the day it came out we all jumped on the 73 bus to HMV Oxford Street to see the giant window display.

"Andy and Jon got a bollocking from staff for putting the vinyl at No.1 in the racks - by Saturday it ended up at No.5 - still a totally surreal feeling. We cannot wait to play this record in full and take it out on tour." See the tracklisting and tour dates below:

'Smart' Tracklisting:

1. Inbetweener

2. Swallow

3. Delicious

4. Hunch

5. Amuse

6. Bedhead

7. Lady Love Your Countryside

8. Vegas

9. Poor Flying Man

10. Alice In Vain

11. Twisted

12. Pyrotechnician (I Think I Love You)

Bonus CD:

13. Bedside Manners

14. Tatty

15. Little Annie

16. It's Wrong of You to Breed

17. One Girl Dreaming

18. Alice In Vain 7" Single version

19. Hymn To Her

20. Big Nurse

21. Ha Ha You're Dead

22. Bank

2020 UK Headline Tour

August

28th - O2 Academy, Glasgow

29th - O2 Institute, Birmingham

September

4th - O2 Academy, Newcastle

5th - O2 Academy, Leeds

11th - O2 Academy, Bournemouth

12th - O2 Academy, Bristol

18th - Ritz, Manchester

19th - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London





