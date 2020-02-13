.

Sleeper Announce 25th Anniversary Tour and Deluxe Reissue

Michael Angulia | 02-13-2020

SleeperCover art courtesy Authority Communications

Sleeper have announced that they will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album "Smart" with a deluxe reissue and a UK this summer.

The deluxe edition of "Smart" will be released on June 5th on CD, and a limited edition colored vinyl LP. Both versions will feature 10 b-sides and rarities.

The band will also be playing the album in full on their upcoming UK summer tour that feature support from The Bluetones, who will be playing 'Expecting To Fly' in full.

Louise Wener had this to say, "We can't believe it's 25 years since SMART was released. On the day it came out we all jumped on the 73 bus to HMV Oxford Street to see the giant window display.

"Andy and Jon got a bollocking from staff for putting the vinyl at No.1 in the racks - by Saturday it ended up at No.5 - still a totally surreal feeling. We cannot wait to play this record in full and take it out on tour." See the tracklisting and tour dates below:

'Smart' Tracklisting:
1. Inbetweener
2. Swallow
3. Delicious
4. Hunch
5. Amuse
6. Bedhead
7. Lady Love Your Countryside
8. Vegas
9. Poor Flying Man
10. Alice In Vain
11. Twisted
12. Pyrotechnician (I Think I Love You)

Bonus CD:
13. Bedside Manners
14. Tatty
15. Little Annie
16. It's Wrong of You to Breed
17. One Girl Dreaming
18. Alice In Vain 7" Single version
19. Hymn To Her
20. Big Nurse
21. Ha Ha You're Dead
22. Bank

2020 UK Headline Tour

August
28th - O2 Academy, Glasgow
29th - O2 Institute, Birmingham

September
4th - O2 Academy, Newcastle
5th - O2 Academy, Leeds
11th - O2 Academy, Bournemouth
12th - O2 Academy, Bristol
18th - Ritz, Manchester
19th - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London


