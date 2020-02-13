Thy Art Is Murder Introduce New Official Member

Photo courtesy Nuclear Blast Records Photo courtesy Nuclear Blast Records

Thy Art Is Murder have released a drum playthrough video for 'Human Target' to announced that they have recruited Jesse Beahler as their official drummer.

Jesse had this to say about the gig, "I've been long time friends with Thy Art Is Murder, from touring beside them on their first American tour in 2013, to becoming a contributing member of the band during 'The Depression Sessions', and eventually evolving into a full-fledged member during the writing and recording process of our latest album, 'Human Target'.

"I'm very grateful to be working alongside great friends and musicians, and feel like Thy Art is a band I was always meant to be a part of. I am incredibly proud of the performances we tracked on our newest album 'Human Target', and it sounds so good in part because of the great gear we selected.

"Thanks to Zildjian, Tama, Remo, Vic Firth, Czarcie Kopyto, and Foot Blaster Triggers for creating exceptional tools that help me deliver the best possible performance every time I sit behind the kit." Watch the video here.





