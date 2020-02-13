.

Thy Art Is Murder Introduce New Official Member

K. Wiggins | 02-13-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Thy Art Is MurderPhoto courtesy Nuclear Blast Records

Thy Art Is Murder have released a drum playthrough video for 'Human Target' to announced that they have recruited Jesse Beahler as their official drummer.

Jesse had this to say about the gig, "I've been long time friends with Thy Art Is Murder, from touring beside them on their first American tour in 2013, to becoming a contributing member of the band during 'The Depression Sessions', and eventually evolving into a full-fledged member during the writing and recording process of our latest album, 'Human Target'.

"I'm very grateful to be working alongside great friends and musicians, and feel like Thy Art is a band I was always meant to be a part of. I am incredibly proud of the performances we tracked on our newest album 'Human Target', and it sounds so good in part because of the great gear we selected.

"Thanks to Zildjian, Tama, Remo, Vic Firth, Czarcie Kopyto, and Foot Blaster Triggers for creating exceptional tools that help me deliver the best possible performance every time I sit behind the kit." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Thy Art Is Murder Introduce New Official Member

Thy Art Is Murder, Carnifex, Fit For An Autopsy, I Am Tour

Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Death Squad Anthem' Video

Thy Art Is Murder Frontman Leaving Tour Early

Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Human Target' Video

Dying Fetus Release 4K Video and Announce Tour With Thy Art Is Murder

More Thy Art Is Murder News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Has Been Living With Parkinson's For Years- Def Leppard And ZZ Top Announce Fall Tour Dates- Steve Miller Band Announces North American Tour- more


Reviews
Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

The Best Films of 2019

Road Trip: Americana at Sea - The Cayamo Cruise Begins

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Has Been Living With Parkinson's For Years

Steve Miller Band Announces North American Tour

Asking Alexandria Streaming New Song

Falling In Reverse Share 'The Drug In Me Is Reimagined'

Clint Black Sells Out First Show At Famed Venue In 20 Years

Thy Art Is Murder Introduce New Official Member

Steel Panther Hitting TV On Impractical Jokers

Singled Out: Magdalena Bay's How To Get Physical



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.