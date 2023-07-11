Thy Art Is Murder have released a music video for their new single, "Keres," the second taste of their forthcoming album, "Godlike," out September 15th.
Guitarist Andy Marsh had this to say, "It's not often we have this level of excitement to present a new single to the world. 'Keres' is a metal anthem filled with grinding verses and stomping choruses, stripping down some of the complexity that may have gotten in the way of previous attempts to deliver a song of this magnitude.
"The Keres was an evil sprite in ancient Greek mythology that would feed on the dead, but could not participate in acts of violence. We think this behavior is as relevant in the arena of news and politics as it was on those ancient battlefields." Watch the video below:
Thy Art Is Murder Announce 'Godlike' Album With 'Join Me In Armageddon' Video
Thy Art Is Murder Share 'Decade Of Hate (Live In Melbourne 2023)' Concert Video
Thy Art Is Murder Share 'Until There Is No Longer' Visualizer
After The Burial and Thy Art Is Murder North American Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Power Trip Festival Appearance- Noel Gallagher Concert Shut Down By Bomb Threat- Motley Crue Rare Club Show- more
Elton John Shares Message Following Final Show Of Farewell Tour- KennyHoopla Streams Travis Barker Produced EP- more
Taylor Swift Breaks Records With Speak Now Taylor Version- Jelly Roll Joins Morgan Wallen As Headliner Of Next Gulf Coast Jam- more
Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023
Mercy Music - What You Stand to Lose
Sites and Sounds: Calgary Stampede - Canada's Rocking Rodeo
Noel Gallagher Concert Shut Down By Bomb Threat
Motley Crue Recap Rare Secret London Club Show
Iron Maiden Awarded UK Gold Album For Senjutsu
Thy Art Is Murder Unleash 'Keres' Video
Jackie Lomax, Pink Floyd Associates Cover Beatles Classic 'Come Together'
Of Mice & Men Offshoot Jamie's Elsewhere Release 'Escapist' Video
Howard Jones Celebrates 40 Years Since First Hit
Jackie Venson Leads This Year's Swan Songs Serenade