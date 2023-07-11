.

Thy Art Is Murder Unleash 'Keres' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-10-2023

Thy Art Is Murder Album art
Album art

Thy Art Is Murder have released a music video for their new single, "Keres," the second taste of their forthcoming album, "Godlike," out September 15th.

Guitarist Andy Marsh had this to say, "It's not often we have this level of excitement to present a new single to the world. 'Keres' is a metal anthem filled with grinding verses and stomping choruses, stripping down some of the complexity that may have gotten in the way of previous attempts to deliver a song of this magnitude.

"The Keres was an evil sprite in ancient Greek mythology that would feed on the dead, but could not participate in acts of violence. We think this behavior is as relevant in the arena of news and politics as it was on those ancient battlefields." Watch the video below:

