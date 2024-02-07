Thy Art Is Murder Announce North American Tour

(Atom Splitter) Thy Art Is Murder will return to North America for a headline tour this Spring. It's the first North American tour in support of the new album Godlike, out now.

The tour kicks off on April 11 at L'Olympia in Montreal and runs through May 11 at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ. Support acts are Angelmaker, Signs of the Swarm, and Snuffed on Sight.

"After decimating Europe on our largest headline tour ever, we are incredibly excited to bring our new album Godlike to North America's shores," the band states.

THY ART OF MURDER ON TOUR:

WITH ANGELMAKER, SIGNS OF THE SWARM, + SNUFFED ON SIGHT:

4/11 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

4/12 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

4/13 - London, ON - London Music Hall

4/14 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall

4/15 - McKees Rock, PA - Roxian Theatre

4/17 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

4/18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

4/19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

4/20 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

4/21 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

4/23 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

4/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

4/26 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

4/27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

4/28 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

4/29 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

5/01 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

5/03 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

5/04 - Jacksonville, FL - The Underbelly

5/05 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

5/07 - Raleigh, NC - The Lincoln Theatre

5/08 - Richmond, VA - The National

5/09 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

5/10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

5/11 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

