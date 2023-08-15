Cover art

Thy Art Is Murder Unleash 'Blood Throne' Video

Thy Art Is Murder have released a music video for their new single "Blood Throne," which is taken from their forthcoming album, "Godlike", out September 15th.

Atom Splitter shared these details: "AND SO THEY ROT!!" growls a menacing CJ McMahon as he ushers in "Blood Throne" with a maniacal glint in his eye. From here, Thy Art Is Murder blast open the ninth circle of hell with a potent mix of mayhem and force designed to galvanize us into overthrowing the evil that reigns on the Blood Throne.

Guitarist Andy Marsh offers, "As we started work on 'Blood Throne,' we aimed to harness the same visceral energy that drove 'Death Squad Anthem' while pushing our boundaries to craft something unique. Kicking things off with a break beat groove, we wanted to set the tone with a jolt to the system preparing everyone for the chaos ahead. 'Blood Throne' embodies our attempt at creative anthemic power and groove spiraling into a reflection of oppressive organizations and regimes that profit and thrive on the toil and pain of the marginalized. Throughout our career, we have confronted these themes head on with the aim of igniting a fire within each listener and inspiring the collective strength to challenge the dominion of those who perpetuate suffering."

Thy Art Is Murder ascended the ranks of extreme metal's top tier bands with a meteoric underground rise as explosive as humankind's seemingly inevitable descent into doom and death. With their new album, Godlike, Australia's most harrowingly brutal export since George Miller's Mad Max franchise invites audiences worldwide to join them in a fresh Armageddon.

The sixth explosive album in the band's arsenal, Godlike cements Thy Art Is Murder as death metal's modern torchbearers. A soundtrack to a divisive post-modern dystopia, Godlike sees Thy Art Is Murder explore new depths and dynamics without sacrificing an ounce of intensity or urgency the band have staked their career on.

Recorded with their longtime producer and mixer Will Putney, across the album's 10 nihilistic tracks, Thy Art are masters of their craft, as they deliver sharp stabs, guttural descents and groove with muscular athleticism and confidence. Frontman CJ McMahon gives his strongest performance ever as he belts through lyrics that thematically confront how cycles of violence continue over time and feelings of separation in a hyper-polarized world.

Related Stories

Thy Art Is Murder Announce 'Godlike' Album With 'Join Me In Armageddon' Video

Thy Art Is Murder Share 'Decade Of Hate (Live In Melbourne 2023)' Concert Video

Thy Art Is Murder Share 'Until There Is No Longer' Visualizer

After The Burial and Thy Art Is Murder North American Tour

More Thy Art Is Murder News