Thy Art Is Murder Share 'Decade Of Hate (Live In Melbourne 2023)' Concert Video

(Atom Splitter) The Decade of Hate tour saw Thy Art Is Murder play 43 shows across three continents and delivered the biggest Australian shows of their career. The band captured their triumphant set at The Forum in Melbourne and you can stream it now in all its inferno glory on YouTube for free. Watch it here.



The full multi-cam experience, with live audio mixed by Will Putney, is a colossal assault on the senses backed by some of the most explosive pyro the venue has ever seen. Thy Art have gifted fans the stream as a "thank you" for all the support over the last decade.

Released in 2012, Hate is widely considered to be one of the best extreme metal albums of the modern era. A landmark record in Australia, Hate saw Thy Art make history as first extreme metal band to crack the ARIA Top 40 and it catapulted them onto the world stage, playing a mammoth 342 shows around the globe. To date, the album has been streamed over 66 million times.

"When we set out to record our record Hate all those years ago, none of us could anticipate the ride of a lifetime we were about to embark upon," says guitarist Andrew Marsh. "So it seemed fitting that when we announced this recent Decade Of Hate tour, we were again uncertain about what the shows would hold in store. They turned out to be the biggest of our career."

He continues, "Throughout this wild journey, it was only through the undying support of our friends and fans across the world that we were able to traverse these monolithic milestones and for that we are forever grateful. To have a dream is one thing, but to live it is something truly special and you have given that privilege to us."

Marsh finishes "In the last 10 years, we attempted to cover as much ground on tour as possible, but this last anniversary tour was rather brief as we prepare for our new record. With the help of our incredible crew we are proud to give you HATE in full, the way we imagined we might one day be able to one day present the songs. For all those we couldn't make it to, and for anyone who just wants to relive the experience, this video is free forever. Flip the lights out, stick it on the biggest screen in your house, and turn it up."

