KISS Set To Rock Prime Time TV

(hennemusic) KISS will perform on the finale of season two of "America's Got Talent: The Champions" next week. The two-hour program will air on the NBC-TV network on Monday, February 17 starting at 8 pm EST.

The TV appearance lands between End Of The Road tour dates in Fort Wayne, IN (Feb 16) and Springfield, MO (Feb 18) as the classic rock outfit continues their farewell tour.

KISS are joined on the current North American leg by Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth. "KISS has transcended the bias of music the way Cirque Du Soleil or Blue Man Group has," Roth tells the Lexington Herald-Leader.

"I, myself, would recommend to them if that, in fact, this is the final tour, perhaps go Blue Man Group. Why couldn't there be six variations of KISS traveling on the continent? ...

"It includes so much more than the music. It begins with the music, but it extends into theater and, I'll say with respect, circus." Read more here.

