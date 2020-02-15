The Black Crowes Launch Acoustic Tour In London

(hennemusic) Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes launched their acoustic tour in London, UK on February 12 and video from the show has been shared online.

Billed as The Brothers Of A Feather, the pair performed a 12-song set at the city's Omeara club that delivered stripped-down versions of a mix of tracks from their catalog alongside covers of songs by Little Feat and Manassas, a short-lived, early 70s band that included Stephen Stills.

The Robinsons will play Amsterdam on February 15 before kicking off a nine-date US run in Boston, MA on February 19. The Black Crowes - featuring an all-new backing band behind the brothers - will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1990 debut, "Shake Your Money Maker", by performing it in its entirety when they begin a world tour in Austin, TX on June 17.

"Shake Your Money Maker" reached No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than five million copies in the country. See some video from the tour kickoff here.

