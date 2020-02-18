Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Making New Solo Album

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has revealed that he is working on his first new solo album in almost two decades. The rocker shared the news during a red carpet interview with People TV at the recent MusiCares Person of The Year tribute event to Aerosmith in Los Angeles, CA.

"I'm working on a new record myself, so, generally, when I'm in that sort of a mode, I pretty much don't listen to anything until I'm done, so nothing creeps in there," explained Cantrell. ""I did a couple of shows at The Pico Union Project in L.A. with some friends, and I got to play some of my material from my solo records.

"When I'm with Alice, I'm with Alice, and that takes the majority of my time. This year, we're taking a little time off, so... If you liked any of the solo work that I did or the work with Alice, I'm sure you might like some of this stuff too."

The Seattle band is currently on an extended break following a world tour in support of 2018's "Rainier Fog." Cantrell's project would mark his first full-length record since 2002's "Degradation Trip." Watch the interview here.

