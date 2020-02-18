.

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Making New Solo Album

Bruce Henne | 02-18-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Jerry CantrellDegradation Trip Volumes 1 and 2 cover art

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has revealed that he is working on his first new solo album in almost two decades. The rocker shared the news during a red carpet interview with People TV at the recent MusiCares Person of The Year tribute event to Aerosmith in Los Angeles, CA.

"I'm working on a new record myself, so, generally, when I'm in that sort of a mode, I pretty much don't listen to anything until I'm done, so nothing creeps in there," explained Cantrell. ""I did a couple of shows at The Pico Union Project in L.A. with some friends, and I got to play some of my material from my solo records.

"When I'm with Alice, I'm with Alice, and that takes the majority of my time. This year, we're taking a little time off, so... If you liked any of the solo work that I did or the work with Alice, I'm sure you might like some of this stuff too."

The Seattle band is currently on an extended break following a world tour in support of 2018's "Rainier Fog." Cantrell's project would mark his first full-length record since 2002's "Degradation Trip." Watch the interview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Making New Solo Album

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Announces Rare Solo Show

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell 2002 Solo Album To See Vinyl Debut

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Streams New Solo Song 'Setting Sun'

Ann Wilson and Jerry Cantrell Tribute Chris Cornell At Rock Hall Ceremony

More Jerry Cantrell News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Foo Fighters Announce 25th Anniversary Van Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour- Judas Priest's K.K. Downing and Ripper Owns Form New Band- Pearl Jam- more


Reviews
Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

advertisement


Latest News
Judas Priest's K.K. Downing and Ripper Owns Form New Band

Pearl Jam Stream New Song 'Superblood Wolfmoon'

Korn And Faith No More Announce Summer Tour

Trace Adkins Announces The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Foo Fighters Announce 25th Anniversary Van Tour

Queen And Reprise Live Aid Set At Benefit Concert

The Who Unplug For Rare Acoustic Shows

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Making New Solo Album



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.